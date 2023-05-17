Free Summer Shows!

NORTH TEXAS PUBLIC MEDIA Triple A KKXT (KXT 91.7)/DALLAS has announced the lineup for its SUMMER CONCERT SERIES, five free shows from MAY 26th through JULY 28th at KLYDE WARREN PARK.

PD BENJI MCPHAIL said, “We are so excited to introduce KXT listeners to some amazing musicians. It’s going to be a lot of fun hanging out on FRIDAY nights at KLYDE WARREN PARK and giving everyone a taste of how diverse and talented the KXT and NORTH TEXAS music community is.”

Both local and national acts are set to perform, including MAX POSCENTE of the band ABOUT YOU and KIRK THURMOND (5/26), SUNNY WAR, and LAS LOS AND PAUL of PAUL & THE TALL TREES (6/09), LA BELL, and GOLLAY (6/23), JACOB METCALF and HONIN (7/07), and J ISAIAH EVANS & THE BOSS TWEED and FRANKIE LEONIE (7/28).

Registration is encouraged, but not necessary. Go here for more details.



