Malpass Brothers (Photo: Kimberly Manning)

Country duo THE MALPASS BROTHERS have signed an exclusive booking deal with the BATTLE ARTIST AGENCY. With music spanning Americana to vintage Country, they were a longtime opening act for MERLE HAGGARD, and have played venues from MERLEFEST to DOLLYWOOD to the RYMAN AUDITORIUM.

CHRIS MALPASS said, "We are really excited to team up with [BATTLE ARTIST AGENCY owner] ROB BATTLE. We have been blessed to work with some great buyers over the years that have become friends, and making this move only allows us to further expand our music base and grow the audience."

THE MALPASS BROTHERS' new album, "Lonely Street," is available now.

