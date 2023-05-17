McGuire

SERVICE BROADCASTING GROUP (SBG)/DALLAS has an opening for a Lead Producer to join SBG/COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS syndicated “DEDE IN THE MORNING” show. The show is anchored at SBG Urban KKDA (K-104)/DALLAS and is syndicated in over 80 markets.

The person selected would collaborate with the Head of Content GM GEORGE "GEO" COOK, and host DEDE MCGUIRE to oversee the in-studio show performance. SBG is an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE). To see the job listing with the qualifications needed, check here.

« see more Net News