-
KKDA (K-104)/Dallas Syndicated 'DeDe In The Morning' Show Has Opening For A Producer
by Sam Weaver
May 17, 2023 at 10:04 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
SERVICE BROADCASTING GROUP (SBG)/DALLAS has an opening for a Lead Producer to join SBG/COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS syndicated “DEDE IN THE MORNING” show. The show is anchored at SBG Urban KKDA (K-104)/DALLAS and is syndicated in over 80 markets.
The person selected would collaborate with the Head of Content GM GEORGE "GEO" COOK, and host DEDE MCGUIRE to oversee the in-studio show performance. SBG is an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE). To see the job listing with the qualifications needed, check here.