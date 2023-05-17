Skillet

Independent publisher PRIMARY WAVE MUSIC have announced their partnership with the rock band SKILLET. The deal will allow PRIMARY WAVE to acquire SKILLET’s music publishing, as well as their record royalties across five of their critically acclaimed albums released from 2003 through 2016.

SKILLET's JOHN COOPER said, “We are thrilled to be partnering with the PRIMARY WAVE team. What a wild, amazing ride it’s been with all of these songs! Grateful for the past and looking forward to what’s ahead!”

PRIMARY WAVE, SVP, Business & Legal Affairs SAMANTHA RHULEN, added, “This has been an exciting deal for me to handle on a personal level because when I was in-house at ATLANTIC RECORDS 20 years ago, I did the original deal to sign SKILLET to LAVA RECORDS. What the band and ZACH have been able to accomplish since that time is truly impressive and everything has now come full circle to bring them into the PRIMARY WAVE family."

