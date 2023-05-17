Fort

CROMWELL MEDIA/NASHVILLE Dir. of Sales SHAWN FORT has been promoted to GM of the cluster, which includes Sports WPRT-F-W292ED (102.5/106.3 THE GAME), Classic Hits WQZQ-A-W227DC (93.3 CLASSIC HITS), Active Rock WBUZ (102.9 THE BUZZ), R&B WPRT-HD2-W271AB (102.1 THE VILLE), and Sports WBUZ-HD3-W235BW (94.9 THE FAN). FORT, who will take the GM reins on JUNE 15th, succeeds VP/Market Mgr. DENNIS GWIAZDON, who is moving into an advisory role at the company.

“When SHAWN was hired it was with the idea that he would one day become our next GM. I’m delighted that we can promote from within the company,” said Pres. BUD WALTERS. “We knew that when DENNIS joined us there was going to be a three-to-four-year limit to our working together. I’ll appreciate his counsel moving forward and thank him for his friendship and commitment during a turbulent time. Our business and stations are better for him being here.”

“This is the opportunity of a lifetime,” said FORT. “I jumped into the radio industry as an aspiring musician just to be around show business and it turned into a career. It will be an honor to lead our incredibly talented NASHVILLE team. Thank you, BUD and DENNIS, and to all my other mentors over the years.”

GWIAZDON added, “BUD and I have been NASHVILLE friends for almost 20 years. He is a leader in our industry, and it’s been a privilege to work with him and the NASHVILLE team. CROMWELL MEDIA/NASHVILLE is in very good hands with SHAWN. I’m confident that he’ll have the full support of his teammates as they continue to grow and make a difference within the community.”

