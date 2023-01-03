Miles

SHOCKER! JEFF MILES is out as afternoon co-host at HUBBARD RADIO Hot AC WRMF/WEST PALM BEACH after arriving at the top of the year (NET NEWS 1/3). In MARCH, MEGHAN LANE came on board to co-host pm drive and remains in place.

MILES told ALL ACCESS, “I’m obviously disappointed at the decision, but I completely understand it. I have great respect for the incredibly successful team at WRMF including RANDI WEST, BRUCE LOGAN and ELIZABETH HAMMER. Also a great respect for the success the station has with THE KVJ SHOW. As for now, I'm going to focus on my family moving back to my wife’s hometown of ATLANTA and work on my VO business. Thanks again to HUBBARD for the opportunity, a remarkable company in today’s radio landscape.”

MILES is looking for his next opportunity and can be reached at radiojeff@icloud.com and 469-667-3890.

ALL ACCESS has learned that the search for a co-host for MEGHAN LANE will begin on MONDAY (5/22) on the HUBBARD job site.

