'The Hookup' Virtual Call

HEARST Active Rock WIYY (98 ROCK)/BALTIMORE, MD afternoon hosts KIRK McEWEN and MARIANNE SIERK of the KIRK and MARIANNE Show hosted several editions of "The Hookup" dating game virtually during the pandemic. Last FRIDAY, MAY 12th, two of the contestants, DANIELLA & JOE, got married live on WIYY, with McEWEN performing the ceremony.

The station worked with clients to provide a venue, wedding bands, flowers, and cake for the couple. Watch the full wedding ceremony HERE.

