Expanding Their A-I Technology

CHINA-based TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT announced they are accelerating plans for expanding musicians’ capabilities, using A-I technology. In their quarterly earnings call, they emphasized A-I as a way to expand their business.

TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT CEO ROSS LIANG said during the company’s quarterly call, “This endeavor allows us to improve musicians’ efficiency in the key steps of music production as well as to provide users with a more dynamic and interactive user experience. These innovations are designed to further enrich our platform’s content, creating tremendous opportunities for us to meet users’ diverse and nuanced music tastes and social needs in new and exciting ways.”

TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT reported that last fall, they created over 1,000 tracks using vocals made by A-I technology that can imitate human voices.

The company reported quarterly revenues from online music services increased by 34% year-over-year to $510 million, and the number of users paying for online music increased by 18% year-over-year to 94.4 million.

