New Affiliates

REMOTE NEWS SERVICE has added a slate of new affiliates, including ALPHA MEDIA News-Talk KTSA-A-K296GK/SAN ANTONIO, FORCHT BROADCASTING Sports WSIP-A, Country WSIP-F, and Classic Hits WKYH-A-W257EE/PAINTSVILLE, KY and Country WAIN-F, Top 40 WCKQ (Q104), Rock WTCO-A-W294CO, and Country WGRK (K-COUNTRY 105.7)/CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY; and BASIN MEDIACTIVE Country KLAD-F, Classic Hits KFXX (99.5 THE FOX), Rock KAGO-F, Contemporary Christian KYSF-FM, and Top 40 KHIC (BIG 98.5)/KLAMATH FALLS, OR.

“We’ve always provided fill-in News Anchors for vacations, illness, sudden departures, etc.,” said Pres. and Lead Anchor LESLEY LOTTO. “Across the industry there’s been an increase in fill-in requests, especially from stations that need someone on the air in 6 to 12 hours, which we are able to provide.”

Find out more by contacting LOTTO at (917) 283-1380 or lesley@remotenewsservice.com.

