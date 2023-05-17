Anti Social Camp (Photo: Alex Brown)

AMUSE and ANTI SOCIAL CAMP have announced the artists participating in SONGWRITERS CAMP 2023, taking place in NEW YORK CITY JUNE 12-17. Over 150 songwriters and producers including ANDY GRAMMER, MOBY, WALK THE MOON, MIKE SHINODA, GRACE VANDERWAAL, and CAUTIOUS CLAY will participate.

ANTI SOCIAL CAMP Founder DANNY ROSS said, “This generation knows that the magic happens when great artists, songwriters and producers work together to make iconic records. From LOU REED to JAY-Z, NEW YORK continues to be a breeding ground for global movements in music. ANTI SOCIAL CAMP is a vehicle to remind the music industry of NEW YORK’s legacy, and the significant pool of talent here ready to change the game.”

WALK THE MOON Lead Singer NICHOLAS PETRICCA said, “WALK THE MOON has always experienced NEW YORK as a thrilling place — since all the way back when we’d play legendary little clubs like PIANOS and ARLENE’s GROCERY. So naturally I’m thrilled to come back through the city on a creative expedition to make some magic again with ANTI SOCIAL CAMP.”

GRAMMER said, “I am basically a songwriting junkie. Everything in my life comes back to lyrics and melodies and how they can be little spiritual chiropractors that realign us.”

VANDERWAAL said, “I am so excited to be a part of this year’s ANTI SOCIAL CAMP alongside so many of my peers. To be a part of the biggest songwriting camp in the world in a city I am so massively inspired by is such a dream come true and I cannot wait to collaborate with everyone.”

DO WHAT SOUNDS GOOD, INC. Producer ALEX TUMAY said, “I moved back to NYC because my experience in ATLANTA taught me how quickly a scene can grow with the right people. Glad there are organizations like ANTI SOCIAL CAMP that care about keeping the NYC scene alive.”

TENILLE ARTS said, “NYC is one of the most incredible cities in the world, and I couldn’t think of a better place to have ANTI SOCIAL CAMP. Many of my dreams growing up had NYC in them. Hoping to create amazing music, meet talented collaborators and see some fans along the way too.”









