More Winners

The RADIO TELEVISION DIGITAL NEWS ASSOCIATION has announced the winners of the 2023 EDWARD R. MURROW AWARDS for Region 8, KENTUCKY, NORTH CAROLINA, SOUTH CAROLINA, TENNESSEE and WEST VIRGINIA, and Region 9, ALABAMA, ARKANSAS, LOUISIANA, and MISSISSIPPI. The regional winners move on to the national awards competition with those winners announced in AUGUST.

The Region 8 radio winners:

Large Market

Breaking News Coverage: WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY News-Talk-Classical WFDD/WINSTON-SALEM, NC, "WINSTON WEAVER Fertilizer Plant Fire"

Continuing Coverage: WFDD, "WINSTON WEAVER Fertilizer Plant Fire"

Digital: UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA News-Talk WUNC (NORTH CAROLINA PUBLIC RADIO)/CHAPEL HILL, NC

Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion: NASHVILLE PUBLIC RADIO News-Talk WPLN/NASHVILLE, "Displaced"

Excellence in Innovation: WUNC, "WUNC Youth Voices TIKTOK Project"

Excellence in Sound: WUNC, "Great Grief - 'Falling'"

Excellence in Writing: WUNC, "Stories of Race and Southern Culture"

Feature Reporting: WPLN, "After Nearly Two Decades in Business, LIPSTICK LOUNGE is a Fixture of Queer Community"

Hard News: WFDD, "Why Were Plants Like WINSTON WEAVER Allowed in Neighborhoods?"

Investigative Reporting: WFDD, "WEAVER Fire Reveals Loopholes in Regulations Meant to Keep Public Safe from Chemical Accidents"

News Documentary: WEST VIRGINIA PUBLIC BROADCASTING News-Talk WVPB/CHARLESTON, WV, "The Gun Divide"

News Series: UNIVERSITY RADIO FOUNDATION News-Talk WFAE/CHARLOTTE, "Falling Short: Why Democrats Keep Losing Most Statewide Races?

Newscast: WFAE

Podcast: WVPB, "COURT OF SECOND CHANCES"

Sports Reporting: WPLN, "The Case of the Missing Fang and the Meteoric Rise of NASHVILLE’s Beloved Hockey Team"

Overall Excellence: WFAE

Small Market

Breaking News: WVRC MEDIA News-Talk WCHS-A-W243DR/CHARLESTON, WV, "WEST VIRGINIA Flash Flood"

Continuing Coverage: EASTERN KENTUCKY UNIVERSITY News-Talk WEKU/LEXINGTON, KY, "Flooding Damages Historic HINDMAN SETTLEMENT SCHOOL"

Digital: STARNES MEDIA GROUP News-Talk KWAM-A (THE MIGHTY 990)/MEMPHIS

Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion: WEKU, "Three Transgender Women in KENTUCKY Find Their Voice and Change Their Lives"

Excellence in Sound: LOUISVILLE PUBLIC MEDIA, "LOUISVILLE Nears Completion of $200 Million Sewer Project"

Excellence in Writing: UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY Triple A WUKY/LEXINGTON, KY, "Everyday Heroes of EASTERN KENTUCKY"

Feature Reporting: WEKU, "School of Needlework for Disobedient Women"

Hard News: WEKU, "Life Jacket Loaner Station Honors RICHMOND Teen"

Investigative Reporting: LOUISVILLE PUBLIC MEDIA, "Louisvillians Are Dying Under House Arrest"

News Documentary: LOUISVILLE PUBLIC MEDIA, "A Critical Moment"

News Series: WEKU, "The Sound of Music Helps Victims of Historic KENTUCKY Flooding Recover"

Newscast: WCHS, "THE WEST VIRGINIA MORNING NEWS"

Podcast: LOUISVILLE PUBLIC MEDIA, "'Who Gets To Use All The Letters of the N-Word'"

Sports Reporting: WEKU, "TONY The Legend"

Overall Excellence: WCHS

The Region 9 radio winners:

Large Market

Continuing Coverage: UNIVERSITY OF NEW ORLEANS News-Talk WWNO/NEW ORLEANS and PUBLIC RADIO, INC. News-Talk WRKF/BATON ROUGE, LA, "Reproductive Rights in the Deep South"

Digital: AUDACY News-Talk-Sports WWL-A-F/NEW ORLEANS, "SEAN PAYTON Steps Down as Head Coach of the NEW ORLEANS SAINTS"

Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion: GULF STATES NEWSROOM ( UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM News-Talk WBHM/BIRMINGHAM, MISSISSIPPI PUBLIC BROADCASTING, and UNIVERSITY OF NEW ORLEANS News-Talk WWNO/NEW ORLEANS), "After Years in a Museum Exhibit, ALABAMA Is Giving Native Americans Their Cultural Items Back"

Excellence in Innovation: WWNO and WRKF, "LOUISIANA SCHOOL FOR THE DEAF"

Excellence in Writing: GULF STATES NEWSROOM, "From Pig Ears to Vegan Food, JACKSON’s Oldest Black Business District Finds New Life"

Feature Reporting: GULF STATES NEWSROOM, "How 3 Gulf South Country Stores Are Adapting to High Inflation"

Hard News: RECORDED FUTURE NEWS in partnership with GULF STATES NEWSROOM, "Privacy Researcher Worries About a ‘Scenario Where Everyone is a Sheriff’ Post-Roe"

Investigative Reporting: GULF STATES NEWSROOM, "The Imbalanced Scales of Immigration Justice"

Podcast: WWL, "THE THANH REPORT PODCAST"

Sports Reporting: GULF STATES NEWSROOM, "DEION SANDERS Has Ushered in a New Era of HBCU Football. Will the SWAC Capitalize on It?"

Small Market

Continuing Coverage: UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM News-Talk WBHM/BIRMINGHAM, "LGBTQ Laws"

Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion: MISSISSIPPI PUBLIC BROADCASTING, "MISSISSIPPI EDITION - 2022 Confederate Memorial Day"

Excellence in Sound: MISSISSIPPI STATE UNIVERSITY Variety WMSV/STARKVILLE, MS, "'Hello, I’m JOHNNY CASH': His Arrest in STARKVILLE Impact the Legacy for Both the Singer and City"

Excellence in Writing: ALABAMA PUBLIC RADIO, "No Stone Unturned: Preserving Slave Cemeteries in ALABAMA"

Feature Reporting: WBHM, "ALABAMA Gray Bat Summer Cave"

Hard News: WBHM, "Teens Say BIRMINGHAM’s Gun Violence Takes a Heavy Toll"

News Documentary: ALABAMA PUBLIC RADIO, "No Stone Unturned: Preserving Slave Cemeteries in ALABAMA"

News Series: ALABAMA PUBLIC RADIO, "No Stone Unturned: Preserving Slave Cemeteries in ALABAMA"

Newscast: WBHM, "SEPTEMBER 28, 2022 Newscast"

Podcast: WBHM, "DELIBERATE INDIFFERENCE"

Sports Reporting: WBHM, "What is Korfball? A Look into the World Games Sport and BIRMINGHAM"

« see more Net News