Happy Birthday wishes on FRIDAY (5/19), to WIOQ/PHILADELPHIA PD BRANDON “BUSTER” SATTERFIELD, COLLABORATIVE FOR CHILDREN’s CHASE MURPHY, former WBMP/NEW YORK MD JAY DABHI, ENVISION RADIO NETWORKS' STEVE BROWN, promo honcho JEFFREY BLALOCK, WYCR/YORK PD DAVY CROCKETT, FEDERATED MEDIA CSO JAMES DERBY, WFBC-HD2/GREENVILLE, SC's JJ SOLOMON, former WLBW/SALISBURY’s KEMOSABI JOE JOHNSON, KASH/ANCHORAGE PD JIMMY O’BRIEN, TOWER COMMUNICATIONS Chief Engineer DON WEST, DJ ROB PRODUCTION’s ROB HATCH, iHEARTMEDIA/GREENVILLE, SC SVPP KIX LAYTON, iHEARTMEDIA/SPOKANE SVPP BRAD MILLER, and to KISC/SPOKANE PD JIM FLOREA.

Doing the Birthday boogie on SATURDAY (5/20), AUDACY/HOUSTON VP/Programming MELISSA CHASE, retired AUDACY/GREENSBORO VP/Operations BRIAN DOUGLAS, CMA's ANGELA LANGE, ST. JUDE’s KEVIN CARROLL, former POPCRUSH's LISA PAIGE, veteran programmer SHADY SPENCER, voiceover pro EMILY WILD, WESTWOOD ONE's GAC NIGHT's host SUZANNE ALEXANDER, CENTER STAGING's VICTOR CABALLERO, consultant TOMMY CHALTAS, retired CRAWFORD/MODESTO OM GREG EDWARDS, WYGC/GAINESVILLE's JOJO KINCAID, WGFM/CHEBOYGAN, MI PD/MD GREG SCHMALTZ, BEGGARS GROUP's BRIEN TERRANOVA, KRVM/EUGENE PD KEN MARTIN, WXSS/MILWAUKEE’s ALLEY FAITH, former KZOZ/SAN LUIS OBISPO PD/MD DUSTY RHOADS, AIRPLAY INTEL's RICK DEITEMEYER, former LINCOLN FINANCIAL/MIAMI SVP/GM MAUREEN LESOURD, THE BPM GROUP CEO BRIAN OLSON, KYSR/LOS ANGELES’ CHRIS BOOKER, KEY NETWORKS EVP/Ad Sales RICH BAUM, SUN BROADCAST GROUP’s RYAN VERARDI, and former KREV-KRCK-KFRH PD JAMES PALOMARES.

Celebrating Birthdays on SUNDAY (5/21), ELEKTRA ENTERTAINMENT Head Of Digital Marketing SUZY YODER, WSIX/NASHVILLE APD/MD RYAN MCKIDDY, WXMA/LOUISVILLE PD SARAH JORDAN, VISIONARY RELATED ENTERTAINMENT's JIM MCKEON, WMEX/DOVER, NH's GARY JAMES, WKXC/AUGUSTA, GA OM/PD T. GENTRY, voiceover guy RON HARPER, consultant CLARKE INGRAM, KOMA/OKLAHOMA CITY PD KENT JONES, KDGE/DALLAS JEFF K., JS CONSULTING & PROMOTION’s JACK SATTER, ONE ON ONE SPORTS RADIO NETWORK’s DOMINIC ZUCCHERO, PROTOCOL ENTERTAINMENT’s RANDY SADD, ALTVILLE host BUZZ BRAINARD, WOGL/PHILADELPHIA MD NICKY G, and WRBT/ALLENTOWN-HARRISBURG PD NEWMAN.

Happy Birthday wishes on MONDAY (5/22), to RCS' MARK BOLKE, WFLC/MIAMI Dir./Branding and Programming IAN “SLACKER” RICHARDS, MOORE MONEY's BOB MOORE, retired WJBR/WILMINGTON’s MICHAEL WAITE, former WIAD/WASHINGTON D.C. PD CHRIS ROTH, WZPL/INDIANAPOLIS MD NIKKI REED, former WFHN/FAIRHAVEN, MA APD CHRISTINE FOX, KMPS/SEATTLE News Dir. STEPHEN KILBREATH, HSK PRODUCTIONS' HAL KNAPP, KXLY/SPOKANE MD MARIE MCCALLISTER, WBGO/NEWARK-NEW YORK Pres./CEO STEVE WILLIAMS, WAYZ/HAGERSTOWN-CHAMBERSBURG, MD TORI ANDERSON, and to WTMP/TAMPA’s MIKE MARLOWE.

