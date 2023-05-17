Discussion

WREATHS ACROSS AMERICA RADIO's next radio roundtable discussion, recorded in front of a live audience at the MILITARY WOMEN’S MEMORIAL in ARLINGTON, VA, will air MAY 31st at noon and 5p (ET). The discussion on employment opportunities for veterans was moderated by WAA Exec. Dir. KAREN WORCESTER and MILITARY WOMEN'S MEMORIAL Pres. PHYLLIS WILSON and included Col. DAVID A. GRANT, Col, ADAM ROCKE (Ret.), and FASTPORT President BRAD BENTLEY.

“I feel strongly that in order for us to fulfill our yearlong mission to Remember, Honor and Teach, it is vital that we work with other organizations to identify ways to help our nation’s veterans find success once their service in uniform is complete,” said WORCESTER. “Our hope is that through these types of discussions we will be able to share resources for veterans, and their families, as they look to transition back into civilian life and offer insight to other organizations and businesses as to why hiring veterans is a good thing for all.”

