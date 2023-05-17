Lewis

“Many of us in the social media space get hammered over ‘the ROI’ of content, audience engagement, in general, our time spent on the platforms,” noted LORI LEWIS MEDIA President and MERGE author LORI LEWIS.

“And while it gets tiresome, it’s also important to keep finding ways to possibly cut through and help everyone understand social media’s place — how it’s supposed to work with everything else we do.

“So, I’d like to share a great analogy around this disconnect with social media from TOMMY CLARK of WORKWEEK.

“Think about [social media] like a basketball team.

“There are 5 players on the court at any given time. 1 or 2 of those players will be the leading scorers.

“Then you have the point guard. The point guard’s responsibility is to get the scorers in the best position to convert and feed them the ball.

“The point guard doesn’t need to average 30 points per game — he shouldn’t.

"Social is the point guard. Not the leading scorer.”

