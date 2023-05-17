Billie Eilish: Single (Photo: DFree / Shutterstock.com)

BILLIE EILISH is moving on. She and boyfriend JESS RUTHERFORD of NEIGHBOURHOOD fame ("Sweater Weather") have split after less than a year of dating.

The singer's rep issued the following statement: “We can confirm BILLIE and JESSE did split amicably and remain good friends.”

There was reportedly no cheating involved.

The 21-year-old EILISH and 31-year-old RUTHERFORD were last seen in public together at COACHELLA in APRIL, keeping a "low profile" at the INDIO, CA music and arts fest.

EILISH turned up at the MET GALA solo earlier this month in a sheer dress designed by SIMONE ROCHA, then was was seen "getting cozy" with “Love, Victor” actress AVA CAPRI, who is queer, at an afterparty.

EILISH and RUTHERFORD were first romantically linked in OCTOBER 2022 and went INSTAGRAM-official the next month. The pair made their red carpet debuts wrapped in GUCCI blankets at the LACMA Art + Film Gala later that month.

EILISH told VANITY FAIR, “I managed to get my way to a point in my life where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest f–king f–ker alive, but pulled his ass.”

Last DECEMBER, the GRAMMY winner celebrated her 21st birthday with RUTHERFORD, sharing several kisses in front of guests before a DJ told everyone to put their “motherf–king hands in the sky” and toast the birthday girl. The two were dressed as Mr. and Mrs. SANTA CLAUS for the holiday-themed fête.

Brother FINNEAS was asked about the relationship, replying, “Listen, as long as she’s happy, I’m happy.”

« see more Net News