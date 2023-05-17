The Jimi Hendrix Experience

THE PLAY.WORKS, a provider of Connected TV(CTV) games and original TV channels, has partnered with the JIMI HENDRIX estate to launch slots and video trivia games inspired by his lyrics and music.

THE PLAY.WORKS’ "The JIMI HENDRIX Experience" is an interactive slots game which will reach more than 250 million households worldwide on ROKU. The deal marks the first time ever for HENDRIX's music on this type of gaming platform. The virtual gaming offers a rock history lesson as players level up to gain access to his albums and previously unreleased photos.

Later this year, a JIMI HENDRIX trivia game will be launched on PLAY WORKS. It's the first HENDRIX IP in the newly emerging CTV space.

EXPERIENCE HENDRIX Pres./CEO JANIE HENDRIX said, “It’s a step toward the future. We recently celebrated what would have been JIMI’s 80th birthday, and he continues to appeal to people of all ages and walks of life. The PLAY.WORKS game and video trivia are an excellent way to reintroduce his magic and music to a whole new generation.”

PLAY.WORKS CEO JONATHAN BOLTAX added, “We sincerely thank JANIE HENDRIX and SONY MUSIC for trusting PLAY.WORKS to develop new ways to expand the JIMI HENDRIX franchise in unique, uncharted avenues that also stay true to his life and music. Realizing that the TV is still the center for home entertainment, with this new generation of streaming devices, we can bring his fans, new and old, the JIMI HENDRIX Experience in a whole new way."

