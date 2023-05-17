Dog Day Afternoon

IHEARTMEDIA Hip Hop N' R&B WTKS-HD2-W283AN (104.5 THE BEAT)/ORLANDO announced the latest 'Barks In The City," a family-friendly event dedicated to celebrating the canine population. One dollar per ticket sold will benefit CANINE COMPANIONS, a volunteer-based organization dedicated to training assistance dogs for people with disabilities, free of charge. The event will take place SATURDAY, JUNE 3rd from 2p-8p (ET) at the APOPKA AMPHITHEATER in ORLANDO.

"Barks In The City" will feature the station's on-air personalities DJ D STRONG and KELLY V, who will host the event and encourage listeners to pay for tickets and raffle tickets onsite during the event for the chance to win a prize.

To donate or to learn more about the event, go to www.barksinthecity.com.

