GOLDENVOICE's electronic and dance music festival PORTOLA will return to the BAY AREA for its second year on SEPTEMBER 30th and OCTOBER 1st with headliners SKRILLEX and ERIC PRYDZ presents HOLO. After a successful inaugural run in 2022 with headliners THE CHEMICAL BROTHERS and FLUME, the live concert promoter decided to return to SAN FRANCISCO’s PIER 80. Sign up for the ticket registry at www.portolamusicfestival.com.

PORTOLA will also feature such acclaimed EDM, hip-hop, and dance artists as BASEMENT JAXX, CHRIS LAKE b2b ARMAND VAN HELDEN, RINA SAWAYAMA, LITTLE SIMZ, HOT CHIP, UNDERWORLD, FKJ, POLO AND PAN, LABRINTH and MAJOR LAZER b2b MAJOR LEAGUES DJz. NELLY FURTADO will perform her first U.S. show since 2007.

PORTOLA and SPOTIFY have partnered to curate a year-round, continually updated Official PORTOLA x SPOTIFY Playlist. You can listen to it here.

