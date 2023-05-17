Landis

RICHARD LANDIS, the veteran singer/songwriter, session musician, producer and label executive at CAPITOL RECORDS, GIANT RECORDS and BNA, has passed away at 77.

LANDIS had more than 40 years of professional credits and chart success with artists including JUICE NEWTON, THE OAK RIDGE BOYS, EARL THOMAS CONLEY, EDDIE RABBITT, KENNY ROGERS, LORRIE MORGAN, DOUG SUPERNAW, NEIL DIAMOND, POCO and VINCE GILL. He also produced the last ROY ROGERS record, "Tribute."

The QUEENS, NY, native was encouraged to move to NASHVILLE in the '90s by JOE GALANTE, then head of RCA, who hired him to produce many artists on his roster.

He partnered with GALANTE and the late STAN MORESS in the publishing company, ROUTE 66 MUSIC. From 1993 to 2000, LANDIS and JAMES STROUD co-owned NASHVILLE’s LOUD RECORDING, as well as an overdub and mixing suite next door called TOO LOUD. In 2007, he opened his own studio, FOOL ON THE HILL, which he later sold to PETER FRAMPTON.

LANDIS produced hits for JUICE NEWTON and LORRIE MORGAN. In 1994, he was one of the producers on CMA Album of the Year, "Common Thread: The Songs Of THE EAGLES," producing the last track on the album, MORGAN’s cover of “The Sad Café.” He also produced her signature hit, “Something in Red.”

An accomplished pianist and a passionate NEW YORK YANKEES fan, LANDIS loved his dog ROWDY. Funeral arrangements are pending.

