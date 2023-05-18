Shomby

Even for the busiest of Program Directors, coaching air talent should be a top priority. So in his latest column for ALL ACCESS, COUNTRY’S RADIO COACH owner JOHN SHOMBY outlines some specific ways to get that done. It starts with setting up regular weekly or semi-weekly organized meetings with personalities. SHOMBY advises “for your highest profile talent (namely morning shows), it should be daily.” And even for syndicated shows and voice trackers, he recommends “regular dialogue” to convey “the goals of the station, the nuances of the market and the hot topics in listeners’ minds.”

He also suggests studying and learning as much as you can about leadership and coaching, and shares a few recommended books that will already be familiar to regular readers of his column, plus one unlikely TV show he draws inspiration from (or did, before the show hit the skids in its third season). “Bottom line, keep your eyes and ears open,” he writes. “Leadership and coaching lessons appear almost daily.”

Those are just the first elements of SHOMBY’s five-pronged plan for effectively coaching talent. Find the rest in his latest column, “Put Me In, Coach,” in ALL ACCESS’ CONSULTANT TIPS section here.

Concludes SHOMBY, “The most significant part of your leadership as a PD is talent development. The most important component of your radio station is your air talent. Take the time and learn to coach them completely and the results will be there.”

