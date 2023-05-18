Ludacris (Photo: Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com)

Rapper/actor LUDACRIS (CHRIS BRIDGES) is being honored with a star on the HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME. The honor comes for his work in film, in particular the FAST & FURIOUS franchise. His character, TEJ, has appeared in seven of the ten releases in the franchise. His other film credits include NEW YEAR’S EVE, NO STRINGS ATTACHED, CRASH and HUSTLE & FLOW. He and his HUSTLE & FLOW castmates shared a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

As a recording artist, LUDACRIS has also sold more than 24 million albums worldwide.

HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME Producer ANA MARTINEZ commented, "LUDACRIS has been a pop culture staple for many years. As both a rapper and actor, he has created some of our favorite music and film moments and we’re thrilled to welcome him to our historic landmark.

iHEARTMEDIA AC KOST/LOS ANGELES morning personality ELLEN K serves as the event's emcee with LUDACRIS' FAST & FURIOUS castmate, VIN DIESEL in attendance, as well as fellow rapper/actor LL COOL J.

KNBC-TV (NBC4)/LOS ANGELES has more here.

