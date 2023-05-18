Food Drive

A food drive held by CUMULUS MEDIA News-Talk WFNC-A/FAYETTEVILLE's "GOOD MORNING FAYETTEVILLE WITH GOLDY" collected 15,780 pounds of non-perishable food items for SECOND HARVEST FOOD BANK on MAT 13th. JEFF "GOLDY" GOLDBERG broadcast live from FOOD LION in FAYETTEVILLE for the event, held in conjunction with the USPS Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.

GOLDBERG said, “In a county where one out of every four children is food insecure and with the school year ending soon, it was more important than ever to make sure SECOND HARVEST FOOD BANK was stocked up. Thanks to all our wonderful listeners for showing up and donating almost 16,000 pounds of food!”

