WARNER CHAPPELL PRODUCTION MUSIC (WCPM) has launched a new production music resource for film and television music, SCOREMONGERS. The service includes a premium underscore label and custom music-to-picture services and is launching with over 60 albums in more than ten film genres, and music created by composers including MICHAEL BROOK, LISBETH SCOTT, GREG TRIPI, TONY MORALES, and JOHN KAEFER.

“We’re in the golden era of production music,” said WCPM Head of Production PAT WEAVER. “Libraries now have the ability to create music on par with record labels and film scores with a reach that travels the globe. The library stigma has lifted for those in the know – and with the amount of premium content being created, it’s only a matter of time until scripted TV and film will look to high quality libraries and custom music teams for scoring solutions.”

