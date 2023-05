Award Winners

The winners of the MUSIC BUSINESS ASSOCIATION's 2023 BIZZY AWARDS were announced at a dinner in NASHVILLE during the MUSIC BIZ 2023 conference.

The winners:

Leading Light Award: SARAH ROBERTSON, A TO Z MEDIA

Frontline Innovator Award: D. TOBAGO BENITO, DBS SOUNDS / F.A.M.S. COALITION

Music Business Educator of the Year Award: SERONA ELTON, FROST SCHOOL OF MUSIC - UNIV. OF MIAMI

Presidential Award for Outstanding Executive Achievement: GINA MILLER, SVP and General Manager, NASHVILLE, MNRK MUSIC GROUP

Marketing Superstar Award: ENCANTO IRL META Reels Activation, DISNEY MUSIC GROUP and META

Master of Metadata Award: JAXSTA

Impact Award for Technological Excellence: SOUNDEXCHANGE

One To Watch Award: EMILIO MORALES, RIMAS PUBLISHING

Agent of Change Award: RECORDING ARTISTS AND MUSIC PROFESSIONALS WITH DISABILITIES (RAMPD)

