Partners With Audacy

AUDACY/MILWAUKEE -- Sports WSSP-A (1250AM THE FAN), Hot AC WMYX (99.1 THE MIX), Top 40 WXSS (103.7 KISS FM), and Hip Hop WXSS-HD2-W289CB (HOT 105.7) -- is partnering with SUSAN G. KOMEN as the official radio media sponsor of the organization's WISCONSIN division. The stations will air a three-times-per-month segment, "One in Eight," highlighting healthy behaviors in light of the fact that one in eight women is diagnosed with breast cancer. The stations will also participate in the "More Than Pink Walk" on SEPTEMBER 24th in MILWAUKEE.

“We’re proud to leverage our voice to inspire local community members to support the cause to end breast cancer in ways that unite MILWAUKEE and deliver much-needed funding,” said AUDACY MADISON and MILWAUKEE Regional Pres. ANDREA HANSEN. “SUSAN G. KOMEN is the leader in breast cancer research and the fight to find a cure and we’re thrilled to team up with them to champion their mission.”

“It is exciting to join forces with AUDACY to raise both awareness and support,” said KOMEN WISCONSIN Exec. Dir. NIKKI PANICO. “KOMEN’s unique 360-degree approach to fighting breast cancer empowers the entire community to support local breast cancer patients to ensure access to essential treatments, provide life-saving screenings and diagnostic tests for our most vulnerable neighbors, advocate for fair and essential public policies, and fuel vital break-through research into new treatments and the cures. Together we can create a world without breast cancer.”

