iHEARTMEDIA and PROCTER & GAMBLE have announced some of the participants in this year's "CAN'T CANCEL PRIDE 2023 - THE FUTURE STARTS NOW" special on JUNE 15th in LOS ANGELES. The lineup, hosted by JOJO SIWA, will include BRANDI CARLILE, ADAM LAMBERT, BIG FREEDIA, CIARA, BILLY PORTER, HAYLEY KIYOKO, KESHA, and KELSEA BALLERINI, with more to be announced.

Since its inception during the COVID-19 pandemic, the event has raised more than $14 million for LGBTQ+ charitable organizations including, GLAAD, THE TREVOR PROJECT, NATIONAL BLACK JUSTICE COALITION, SAGE, CENTERLINK and OUTRIGHT ACTION INTERNATIONAL.

The month-long PRIDE celebration event runs throughout JUNE. IHEARTMEDIA radio stations will air spots encouraging listeners to tune into the livestream on JUNE 15th and watch the event on demand. Visit cantcancelpride.com for more information.

