SAM ZELL, the investor whose forays into media ownership, including JACOR and TRIBUNE CO., landed him in the headlines and in controversy, died THURSDAY (5/18) at 81.

The blunt-talking billionaire became rich through real estate investments and the pioneering of the real estate investment trust, then branched out into other businesses using leveraged buyouts. He bought JACOR COMMUNICATIONS in 1992 and sold out to CLEAR CHANNEL in 1999 as part of a wave of consolidation deals; in 2007, ZELL took over the TRIBUNE CO., installing his former JACOR colleague RANDY MICHAELS to run the operation and saddling the company with heavy debt, only to end up in bankruptcy by the end of 2008.

