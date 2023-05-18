Companion To The TV Series

iHEARTPODCASTS and SHONDALAND AUDIO are launching a companion podcast for NETFLIX's "BRIDGERTON" spinoff "QUEEN CHARLOTTE: A BRIDGERTON STORY." The new podcast, "QUEEN CHARLOTTE: A BRIDGERTON STORY, THE OFFICIAL PODCAST," will be hosted by GABRIELLE COLLINS, the host of the BRIDGERTON official podcast; creator SHONDA RHIMES, director TOM VERICA, and actors INDIA AMARTEIFIO, COREY MYLCHREEST, and ARSEMA THOMAS will guest on the podcast.

The show debuts TODAY (5/18) and will post new episodes on THURSDAYS.

« see more Net News