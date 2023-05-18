Performers Added

The third annual BIG MACHINE MUSIC CITY GRAND PRIX, set for AUGUST 4-6 in NASHVILLE, has added some additional performers to the previously announced three-day lineup of entertainment (NET NEWS 4/19). Set to perform during the day on FRIDAY, AUGUST 4th are AMERICAN BLONDE, JILLIAN CARDARELLI, CONNOR McCUTCHEON, RYAN GRIFFIN, and ZOEE on the iHEART MUSIC STAGE in the Fan Zone.

Those performances lead into the evening's "Freedom Friday Tribute Concert." As previously reported, that stage will feature BRIAN KELLEY (FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE), CHRIS JANSON, VINCE NEIL (MOTLEY CRUE), GAVIN DeGRAW, and others, along with SIXWIRE. Country WSM-A NASHVILLE's KELLY SUTTON will host the evening beginning at 7p (CT) on the ZYN MAIN STAGE NISSAN STADIUM campus.

The "Freedom FRIDAY" concert will honor members of the military, police, fire, first responders, and frontline heroes on the opening day of the BIG MACHINE MUSIC CITY GRAND PRIX.





