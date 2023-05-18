Save The Date

The 16th ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC( ACM) HONORS is set for WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 23rd at NASHVILLE's RYMAN AUDITORIUM. The evening will include music and tributes celebrating the winners of the ACM Special Awards, including the "Icon Award, "Milestone Award," Lifting Lives Award," "International Award," "Lift Every Voice Award," "Spirit Award," "Poet's Award," and "Film Award."

Additional details, including this year’s winners, host, performers, and general event information, will be announced in the coming weeks and months.

