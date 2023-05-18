Howard

Longtime HUBBARD News WTOP/WASHINGTON afternoon co-anchor HILLARY HOWARD is leaving the station.

HOWARD tweeted that she will be leaving the station after JUNE 2nd, alluding to WTOP "making a change that allows me the rare opportunity to pursue unexplored avenues" and saying that after 18 years with WTOP and the former WTWP-A (WASHINGTON POST RADIO), "I’m remodeling my life. It’s a work in-progress born of hunger for new experiences and learning. I can’t wait to see where it leads."

HOWARD also hosts NBC O&O WRC-TV (NBC 4)/WASHINGTON's long-running high school quiz show "IT'S ACADEMIC."

