Singer-songwriter SETH MICHAEL has signed with NASHVILLE-based publishing company SONASH.

The company was founded in OCTOBER of 2022 (NET NEWS 10/12/22) by President TRAVIS CHANEY, VP BRIDGETTE TATUM, and Creative Director ABIGAIL WATE AYALA. Michael is the company's second signing.

MICHAEL, a GEORGIA native now living in NASHVILLE, said, "I am an aspiring Country artist wanting to make an impact and be the next spark of light to emerge in Country music history."





