Acquires Majority Stake In Spain's Proactiv Entertainment

SONY MUSIC MASTERWORKS, a division of SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT (SME),has made a majority investment in BARCELONA-based PROACTIV ENTERTAINMENT, a live music and experiential event company.

PROACTIV ENTERTAINMENT's managing director NICOLAS RENNA will continue to lead the company's day-to-day operations and work with MASTERWORKS Pres. MARK CAVELL, as well as SONY MUSIC SPAIN & PORTUGAL Pres. JOSE-MARIA BARBAT on behalf of SME's Latin Iberia region.

CAVELL commented, "We are thrilled to partner with NICO and HORACIO RENNA to take PROACTIV ENTERTAINMENT's business to the next level and help more leading artists and brands connect with fans through high-quality productions globally. They have a strong vision and key creative relationships around the world. Taken together with SONY MUSIC's expertise, resources, and broad portfolio of live entertainment properties, we look forward to creating even more innovative live experiences for audiences everywhere."

NICOLAS RENNA added, "I feel very proud to continue my father's legacy, as well as the work I began at PROACTIV ENTERTAINMENT almost 20 years ago, with a partner like SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT. We share vision and values, and we are firmly committed to creating a global leader in production and promotion of live experiences. With the support of MARK CAVELL and the rest of the team across SME's global network, we will access new territories, grow our portfolio of properties and generate emotions to new audiences."

HORACIO RENNA added, "I am very happy and proud that PROACTIV ENTERTAINMENT, which I founded over 35 years ago, is joining the SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT family. We have built our company to be one of the leaders in our sector and a standard-bearer through our values, professionalism, and hard work. Today starts a new era of success, made even greater by a partner with such great history and world-class capabilities."

