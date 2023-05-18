First Ever For The Fest

CMA FEST organizers have just announced details for the 50th anniversary celebration's FITNESS AT FEST, two days of fitness at the MAUI JIM REVERB STAGE on BRIDGESTONE ARENA PLAZA, as well as the downtown NASHVILLE festival's first-ever pickleball tournament.

COUNTRY ON COURT: PICKLEBALL with WHEELHOUSE RECORDS' LOCASH will take place at FAN FAIR X inside MUSIC CITY CENTER from THURSDAY, JUNE 8th through SATURDAY, JUNE 10th. The event will feature a celebrity tournament benefitting the CMA FOUNDATION, open court play between amateur pickleball players and fans, as well as prizes, giveaways and appearances from special guests.

FITNESS AT FEST will kick off FRIDAY, JUNE 9th. TRUMAV fitness trainer WIRTH CAMPBELL, and podcaster and former BACHELORETTE KAITLYN BRISTOWE, will participate in the FIRST DAY, while celebrity trainer ERIN OPREA will return for a third year on SATURDAY, JUNE 10th with Country artist JANA KRAMER to work out with festival goers on SATURDAY, JUNE 1st.

FITNESS AT FEST requires a $15 registration fee, with all ticket proceeds donated to the CMA FOUNDATION. Click here for more information.

CMA FEST runs JUNE 8-11 at venues and stages across downtown NASHVILLE.

