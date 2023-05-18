Rizzo

ATLANTIC RECORDS Director of Radio Analytics/Regional Promotion Manager LOU RIZZO announced he is leaving after his position was eliminated.

RIZZO’s departure after 26 years with the company comes after ATLANTIC RECORDS Pres./Promotion ANDREA GANIS announced she is leaving ATLANTIC RECORDS after 43 years (NET NEWS 5/18).

RIZZO tells ALL ACCESS, “I’ve been managing regional promotion for all formats across the northeast for decades, I’ve more recently been pioneering data and analytics to help our department tell more credible, impactful, and meaningful stories about our artists and priorities. I’ve also been guest-speaking and presenting on my career experience and the industry at area Universities. Prior to Atlantic I enjoyed 10 years in Connecticut radio primarily at heritage rocker TOWNSQUARE Classic Rock WRKI (I95)/DANBURY, CT as well as doing independent voice work and commercial production which I still do a bit of today. I’m not sure what’s next, but with both traditional and progressive skill sets I’m excited for what’s to come.”

You can reach RIZZO here.

