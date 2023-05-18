International Showcase

Coinciding with CMA FEST, the downtown NASHVILLE's WILDHORSE SALOON and NASHVILLE MEETS LONDON will host COUNTRY GOES GLOBAL JUNE 9th to JUNE 11th at the WILDHORSE. The free showcase series will host Country artists from around the world, from 2-5p (CT) each day.

Those artists include ESSEX COUNTY (UNITED KINGDOM), TAYLER HOLDER (UNITED STATES), LEVI HUMMON (UNITED STATES), CALLUM KERR (SCOTLAND), BRETT KISSEL (CANADA), SASHA McVEIGH (UNITED KINGDOM), QUEEVA (IRELAND), LYDIA SUTHERLAND (CANADA) and TRACK45 (UNITED STATES).

NASHVILLE MEETS LONDON is an international entertainment brand that supports the globalization of Americana and Country music.

