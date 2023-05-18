Clawson

STEVE CLAWSON, the veteran radio and television journalist most recently Managing Editor and Anchor at SKYVIEW NETWORKS, has passed away at 64.

CLAWSON's career took him from WTRX-A/FLINT, MI to PHOENIX, where he served as a reporter at KTAR-A and KFYI-A, Assignment Editor at FOX O&O KSAZ-TV (FOX 10), and Producer at PBS affiliate KAET-TV. He joined SKYVIEW's ARIZONA and CALIFORNIA news teams in 2018.

“In addition to being an outstanding broadcaster and journalist, STEVE was a wonderful person, with a kind word and a smile for everyone he encountered,” said SKYVIEW VP/News JEFF SCOTT. “I feel incredibly lucky to have known him for more than three decades, and for having worked alongside him at KTAR, KSAZ, and for the past several years at SKYVIEW NETWORKS. Please keep STEVE in your thoughts and know that we will do our very best to carry on his tradition of excellence and service.”

