Home For A Vet

AUDACY PHILADELPHIA Sports WIP, News KYW-A-WPHI (KYW NEWSRADIO), Hot AC WTDY (THE NEW 96.5), AC WBEB (B101), News-Talk WPHT-A, and Classic Hits WOGL (BIG 98.1) has partnered with the TRAVIS MANION FOUNDATION on OPERATION LEGACY, a project to renovate a home for a veteran, with the result being unveiled in a ribbon-cutting ceremony FRIDAY (5/19) at 11a (ET) in HATFIELD, PA. The project rehabbed a home for MARINE veteran KRIS GIURANNA.

“It is so rewarding to watch this project come to life,” said AUDACY PHILADELPHIA SVP/Market Mgr. DAVID YADGAROFF. “AUDACY PHILLY, along with our partners TRAVIS MANION FOUNDATION, WINDOW NATION, IMPRIANO ROOFING and MAIN LINE PRO PAINTING, are thrilled to honor KRIS and his service to our country by providing him with the needed renovations for his new home.”

« see more Net News