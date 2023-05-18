Childers

ONERPM announced the launch of its Digital Strategy Department, offering artists a one-on-one social media strategy, with CASEY CHILDERS promoted to lead the new department. CHILDERS was most recently Senior Project Manager, based in NASHVILLE.

ONERPM Head of U.S. Marketing JENNA LOMONACO said, "Our goal is to be able to provide the help artists need to grow their social footprint in a way that is true and organic to them. With CASEY and the Digital Strategy team’s work, we can now provide hands-on help with social growth, engagement, and new forms of revenue. We aim to continue to not only provide transparent and innovative technology to ONERPM’s artists but also focus on true artist development by a team of dedicated experts."

