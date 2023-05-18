Joshua "Bru" Brubaker

AUDACY will be keeping JOSHUA “BRU” BRUBAKER in the fold, announcing he has signed a contract extension. BRUBAKER can be heard on AUDACY Top 40 WBBM (B96)/CHICAGO, Top 40 WPOW (POWER 96)/MIAMI, Top 40 KALV/PHOENIX, and 15 other AUDACY brands, as well as hosting the weekly national “COUNTRY SUNDAY NIGHTS” show.

AUDACY EVP Programming JEFF SOTTOLANO said, “We are so excited to continue the partnership between AUDACY and BRU. His enthusiastic personality shines through on the air, in video, and across social platforms, and he has the ability to make any artist feel completely comfortable in his presence. He’s a total asset to our programmers and marketers across the company, and we look forward to watching him grow his network of followers across multiple platforms.”

BRUBAKER said, “I am incredibly grateful to continue my relationship with AUDACY. These past couple of years have flown by. Their support and dedication to producing exceptional content have been inspiring, and I look forward to continuing our partnership for years to come. Thank you to DAVID FIELD, SUSAN LARKIN, JEFF SOTTOLANO, DAVE RICHARDS, and the entire AUDACY team for continuing to support and grow with my show!"

