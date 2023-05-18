Evans

BAHAKEL COMMUNICATIONS Alternative KRXP (X103.9)/COLORADO SPRINGS, CO has upped CARLY EVANS to PD/afternoon host replacing SHAWN LUCERO, who exited last month to COLORADO PUBLIC RADIO Triple A KVOQ (INDIE 102.3)/DENVER (NET NEWS 4/25).

EVANS joined X103.9 as a part-timer in 2022 and will continue her Booking Agent duties for MARATHON MUSIC GROUP. She has 20+ years of broadcasting experience and has been a PD for 13 years, most recently at cross-town MOUNTAIN RADIO GROUP Country KQSC (107.3 MOUNTAIN COUNTRY).

“We had some really great candidates, but CARLY was just so well rounded and to have her in house as a part-time employee we knew she would be a great fit with a very talented team,” said BAHAKEL/COLORADO SPRINGS OM ROSS FORD.

EVANS said, "Having been a fan of X103.9 since moving to COLORADO SPRINGS in 2018, and now having worked alongside this amazing crew for the past year, I'm excited for the opportunity to step into the Program Director role. SHAWN LUCERO, whom I've had the immense pleasure of knowing and calling one of my best friends for a decade, has left some pretty big shoes to fill. Thankfully, I have a great support system already in place from GM JASON JANC, OM ROSS FORD, Production Director ANDY CROWL, Promotions Director AUBREY BISHOP, News Director SUMMER JUSTICE, and literally everyone else in the building. It's a fantastic team with the same passion for local radio and damn good music as myself. I can't wait to see where we go from here."

Reach EVANS at chawthorne@x1039radio.com.

