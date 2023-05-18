Marking Two Decades

ROSTRUM RECORDS celebrates 20 years of developing and empowering the next generation of independent artists and putting PITTSBURGH’s music scene on the map along with its innovative artist-centric approach to achieving growth and chart-topping success. For this milestone anniversary, the independent record label will celebrate with new music releases, limited-edition merch drops and other new content throughout the year.

Founder/CEO BENJY GRINBERG also launched ROSTRUM PACIFIC, a parent company to incorporate an expanding portfolio of premium entertainment properties. Longtime label GM JONATHAN PARTCH will lead as COO.

Said GRINBERG, "As we celebrate this milestone, I’m amazed at what we have achieved since starting ROSTRUM RECORDS from my apartment almost 20 years ago. Today, I’m thrilled to work alongside a passionate team of industry veterans, innovators and artists on a bold, new vision for our next chapter.”

Added PARTCH, “Working alongside BENJY and the ROSTRUM RECORDS team for the past eight years has been the highlight of my career. With ROSTRUM PACIFIC, I look forward to building upon our legacy, continuing to push boundaries and creating an ecosystem where independence thrives.”

ROSTRUM RECORDS has signed and developed some of music's biggest culture shifting artists – from MOD SUN, NITTY, WIZ KHALIFA, MAC MILLER and more. Today’s roster includes multi-genre artists including DC THE DON, ALE ARAYA, LOU PHELPS, FAT NICK and more. Check out the history of the independent label told through an interactive, animated timeline and purchase limited-edition merch here.

« see more Net News