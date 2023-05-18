Fishing For A Good Cause

The NEW YORK CLASSIC FISHING TOURNAMENT returned to NORTH COVE MARINA in NEW YORK HARBOR for another successful year raising money for GLOBAL CITIZEN's POWER OUR PLANET campaign to end world poverty.

The third annual event was hosted by CRUSH MUSIC's BOB McLYNN and 237 GLOBAL's MARK WEISS. This year’s advisory board included CRUSH MUSIC's DAN KRUTCHKOW, MASUR GRIFFITTS AVIDOR LLP's ELLIOT RESNIK, CAA's BOBBY CORY, producer JOEY KRUTEL and CVC CAPITAL PARTNERS' CHRIS STADLER.

Participants included CRUSH MUSIC, 237 GLOBAL, GLOBAL CITIZEN, AMAZON MUSIC, CAA, UTA WASSERMAN and LIVE NATION, among others.

GLOBAL CITIZEN Co-founder/CEO HUGH EVANS commented, “We are incredibly grateful to BOB and MARK for dedicating this year’s tournament to GLOBAL CITIZEN and our mission. It was a fantastic day in NEW YORK HARBOR, and we are thankful for everyone from the music industry who came out to help raise money for our POWER OUR PLANET campaign. I can’t wait for next year!”

