WIFC/Wausau, WI Looking For Morning Show Co-Host
by Roy Trakin
MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS Top 40 WIFC/WAUSAU, WI, is looking for a morning show co-host described as "fun, energetic, contemporary, friendly, highly interactive on the air, on the street and on social media. Able to develop excellent chemistry with veteran co-host DAVE KALLAWAY."
Send your audio, examples of your social media skills (videos, screenshots, etc.), resume and anything that best displays your talent to Operations Mgr. JON REILLY at jon.reilly@mwcradio.com or mail to his attention at 557 SCOTT STREET, WAUSAU, WI 54403.