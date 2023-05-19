40th Annual

ASCAP has handed out its 40th ANNUAL ASCAP POP MUSIC AWARDS, recognizing songwriters and publishers of the most performed songs of the past year. The awards are based on LUMINATE data for terrestrial radio, satellite radio and streaming services.

ASCAP Pop Music Song Of The Year was "Stay" by THE KID LAROI and JUSTIN BIEBER, who co-wrote the song. "Stay" is published by UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING GROUP and BIEBER TIME PUBLISHING.

With LATTO "Big Energy", DOJA CAT "Need To Know" and NICKI MINAJ "Super Freaky Girl" to his credit, producer DR. LUKE garnered ASCAP Pop Music Songwriter Of The Year. Pop Music Songwriter of the Year is determined by the total number of a writer’s shares in ASCAP Pop Music Award-winning songs multiplied by the winning songs’ impressions, calculated based on LUMINATE data on radio and streaming.

ASCAP Pop Music Publisher Of The Year was SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING. It was the eighth win for SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING.

Get a complete list of 2023 ASCAP Pop Music Awards honorees here.

