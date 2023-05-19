Wiley

The syndicated "LAW ENFORCEMENT TODAY" show has been added at WEST VIRGINIA RADIO CORP. News-talk WKMZ (TALK RADIO 103.3)/CLARKSBURG, WV; CENLA BROADCASTING News-Talk KSYL-A-K285HF/ALEXANDRIA, LA; and HORIZON BROADCAST GROUP News-Talk KBNW-A-K283BH/BEND, OR.

The weekly show is hosted by retired BALTIMORE Police Sergeant JOHN "JAY" WILEY. Reach WILEY at jay@lawenforcementtoday.com.

