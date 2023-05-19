-
Throwback Brands' 'Retro Pop Reunion' Offers Memorial Day Weekend Yacht Rock Special
by Perry Michael Simon
May 19, 2023 at 8:23 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
THROWBACK BRANDS’ “RETRO POP REUNION,” syndicated through SKYVIEW NETWORKS, is offering a "RETRO POP YACHT ROCK" special for MEMORIAL DAY weekend airing. The special, hosted by "CAPTAIN JOE" CORTESE, will be available commercial-free and contract-free depending on market availability.
Find out more by emailing affiliation@skyviewsat.com or visiting throwbacknationradio.com by MONDAY (5/22).