Marlowe (Photo: Matthew Berinato)

SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE/PLAY IT AGAIN ENTERTAINMENT artist DYLAN MARLOWE wed his fiancée, NATALIE BARBER, in a ceremony in NASHVILLE TODAY (5/19). As a surprise gift, he released a song dedicated to her, “You Were Right (Nat’s Song).”

MARLOWE said off the gift, "I wrote this song about my girlfriend at the time who I am marrying TODAY. It’s funny because a line in the song talks about selling my jon boat to buy a ring, which luckily, I didn’t have to sell my boat! (Thanks to JON PARDI for whom MARLOWE had his first #1 as a songwriter with "Last Night Lonely.") I’m super excited for this song because I’m dropping it on our wedding day as a surprise for NAT. She loves this song and I think she thinks I’ll never put it out, so it’ll be a good surprise for her. Also feels good to release a song that’s true and authentic to my life currently. I hope y’all love it!”

Named one of SPOTIFY’s 2023 "Hot Country Artists to Watch," MARLOWE will be heading out on HARDY’s THE MOCKINGBIRD & THE CROW FALL TOUR later this year.

