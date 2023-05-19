Dailey and Vincent (Photo: Morris Higham Management)

NASHVILLE-based MORRIS HIGHAM MANAGEMENT (MHM) has signed Country, Bluegrass, and Gospel duo DAILEY & VINCENT. They join the MHM roster that includes KENNY CHESNEY, BRANTLEY GILBERT, OLD DOMINION, MICHAEL RAY, WALKER COUNTY, and others.

In a joint statement, GRAND OLD OPRY members JAMIE DAILEY and DARRIN VINCENT said, "We are beyond excited to sign with MORRIS HIGHAM MANAGEMENT. We are looking forward to working with our new managers [MHM Pres.] CLINT HIGHAM, [MGM Artist Manager] ROBERT FILHART, and the entire team as we move forward into the future with these incredible people and professionals."

HIGHAM added, "The first thing we look for when signing an artist is the quality of the music. When I heard ‘Let’s Sing Some Country,’ I knew we wanted to work with JAMIE and DARRIN. Great songs, great voices, and world-class musicians. The team and I are really excited to be working with DAILEY & VINCENT as they begin the next chapter of their award-winning career."

Their most recent live CD, "DAILEY & VINCENT ALIVE," debuted at #1 on the BILLBOARD Bluegrass charts and remained at the top position for more than 15 weeks.

« see more Net News