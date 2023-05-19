Sold

ELKO BROADCASTING COMPANY, INC. is selling Adult Hits KLKO (93.7 JACK FM), Sports KEAU (FOX SPORTS 104.7 FM), Country KRJC, AC KELK-A, and K255CE/ELKO, NV; Country KWNA-F/WINNEMUCCA, NV; and K240AI, K288AU and K297BC/CARLIN, NV to TYLER GUNTER's 5T, LLC for $1 million pursuant to an option granted along with a time brokerage agreement from FEBRUARY 1st.

In another filing with the FCC, THE POWER FOUNDATION is selling Religion WSSZ/KOKOMO, IN to EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION for $30,000.

